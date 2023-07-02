Who was Caleb Willingham? Unveiling life of Tammy Slaton’s late husband from “1000-Lb. Sisters”

Caleb Willingham, known by his nicknames “Double K” or “Killa K,” tragically passed away at the age of 40, leaving fans of the couple mourning and expressing their condolences across the internet. As Tammy grapples with this devastating loss, let’s take a closer look at who Caleb Willingham was.

Despite making a solitary appearance on TLC’s “1000-Lb. Sisters,” Caleb Willingham’s relationship with Tammy was showcased during this particular episode, providing viewers with a glimpse of their wedding ceremony documented on camera.

The couple’s journey began during their shared stay at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, lasting approximately 14 months. Tammy sought treatment to address her weight issues in preparation for bariatric surgery, while Caleb was undergoing treatment for obesity. It was within the walls of this facility that their paths intertwined, forming a deep connection that would lead to their future together.

In October, Caleb proposed to Tammy, and the couple sealed their love in a small and intimate ceremony the following month, held at the rehabilitation center itself. Their wedding day was a testament to their commitment to one another, surrounded by the support of their loved ones.

While few reports have hinted at a possible estrangement between Caleb and Tammy leading up to his passing, specific details regarding the circumstances remain unclear. May marked a parting of ways for the couple, although the reasons behind this decision have not been explicitly disclosed.

Tammy confirmed the heartbreaking news of her husband’s death through a statement, expressing her profound devastation and sorrow. She described Caleb as her best friend and expressed her deep love for him. In a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, the reality star shared a series of photographs capturing tender moments, where Tammy and Caleb were seen embracing each other with genuine smiles while seated at a table.

As Tammy Slaton and her loved ones mourn the loss of Caleb Willingham, their cherished memories and the love they shared will forever remain in their hearts.