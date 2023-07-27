Who is Ayush Gupta, IIM Bangalore student who died of cardiac arrest?

Ayush Gupta, a 27-year-old second-year student in the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in management programme at the Indian Institute of Management-Bengaluru, passed away on Sunday after a cardiac arrest.

IIM-Bangalore posted on the microblogging website Twitter that it was “deeply saddened” by the passing of Ayush Gupta, a second-year PGP student, who had a heart arrest this afternoon. Ayush (27) served as the PGP Student Alumni Committee’s senior coordinator.

Gupta, a senior coordinator for the Student Alumni Committee, had a summer internship at Faering Capital.

Gupta graduated from BITS Pilani in 2017. The institute also called off classes on July 24 in his memory.

An abnormal heart rhythm or electrical impulse can cause the heart to stop suddenly and stop pumping blood, which is referred to as a sudden cardiac arrest. This anomaly causes the heart to panic, and its ventricles, or lower chambers, tremble and contract erratically. Thus, the heart is unable to provide the body’s necessary oxygenated blood. The patient loses consciousness within the first few minutes due to a disruption in the blood supply to the brain. And if the patient is not treated, all major organs shut down in eight minutes due to a lack of blood flow.

On LinkedIn, IIM Bengaluru announced Gupta’s passing, and some users reflected on their interactions with the 27-year-old.

“His trademark smile is the one you can see in the photo. Ayush would have left a lasting impression on the corporate world, making it difficult to forget him. Even now, it’s difficult to forget him,” one user remarked.

“One of the brightest and most talented people I knew. It is not absorbed,” wrote another one.

“Definitely the most upbeat, optimistic, and inquisitive person I’ve ever encountered! Ayush, you will always be missed…. I’m certain! I am sure you are out there making new people laugh already!” wrote a user.