Who is Amitabh Chaudhry? Axis Bank CEO is the second highest paid bank CEO after Sashidhar Jagdishan

Amitabh Chaudhry, who leads the way as the MD and CEO of Axis Bank, secured the second-highest earnings among Chief Executive Officers in the banking realm during the Fiscal Year 2022/23. His earnings for this period stood impressively at Rs 9.75 crore. Let’s delve deeper into his journey.

Axis Bank, a significant player as the third-largest private sector bank in India, welcomed Amitabh Chaudhry in January 2019. This move came after he successfully headed HDFC Life Insurance for a commendable span of nine years.

Also read about highest earning Indian bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan

Advertisement

Before his tenure at HDFC Life, Chaudhry navigated pivotal roles in the corporate landscape. He held the reins as the MD and CEO of Infosys BPO. In addition, he also presided over the testing unit of Infosys Technologies Ltd. Chaudhry’s professional chronicle commenced in 1987 with Bank of America, where his career embraced diverse hats.

His role included being the Head of Technology Investment Banking for Asia. In addition, he was the Regional Finance Head for Wholesale Banking and Global Markets. Later he was the Chief Finance Officer of Bank of America (India).

The year 2001 witnessed him making his way to Credit Lyonnais Securities, shouldering the responsibility as the Head of Investment Banking franchise for South East Asia.

Preceding him is the notable name of Shikha Sharma, a prominent figure in the economic domain.

Chaudhry’s academic foundation started at Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, where he earned his engineering credentials. He further honed his knowledge with a post-graduation in business management from Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.

Amitabh Chaudhry is presently at the helm as the Chair of the FICCI Committee on Banking, adding another feather to his cap. His board directorship extends to several esteemed organizations, and his journey is studded with a constellation of awards and recognitions.

The pages of the bank’s FY22 annual report unfold a financial snapshot, revealing that Amitabh Chaudhry amassed a total of Rs 7.62 crore in earnings in the last fiscal year.