Co-founders of the fintech app, Fam, Sambhav Jain and Kush Taneja recently got viral on the internet. The two announced a strategic shift in their company’s approach, opting for sustainability over rapid expansion. As a result, Fam will be undergoing a workforce reduction, affecting 18 employees. However, what sets this situation apart is the founders’ empathetic response, as they actively offered assistance to those impacted in finding alternative employment opportunities.

Taking to microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr. Jain acknowledged the difficulty of having to let go of team members, particularly in a people-first organization like Fam, where strong emotional connections are forged. He expressed pride in the “super passionate” team they had built but explained that the company’s altered direction made it challenging to offer roles that could support personal growth. Despite this, Mr. Jain expressed confidence in the laid-off employees’ abilities to achieve greatness elsewhere, emphasizing the company’s compassion and support for their future endeavors.

In a similar vein, Kush Taneja addressed the situation on X, expressing gratitude for the contributions of the departing employees and offering them as potential assets to other teams. Mr. Taneja stated that it was an extremely sad day for Fam as 18 of their FamStars had to leave, but they remained thankful for the departing employees’ efforts in building the company. He extended an invitation to interested parties, urging them to connect if they were looking for super passionate and extraordinary individuals to join their teams.

We are forever grateful to their contributions in building the Fam! Please DM if you are looking for super passionate and extraordinary folks for your team https://t.co/fmQTH90xP8 — Kush (@iamkushtaneja) August 2, 2023

Since their heartfelt posts, the co-founders’ appeal has gone viral on social media, garnering significant attention and sparking discussions about the handling of layoffs in the startup world. While some social media users questioned Fam’s claim of being “people-first” when resorting to workforce reduction, others responded more positively, praising the founders for their transparent communication and the assistance offered to the affected employees.