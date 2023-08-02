Who are Manvendra Singh Gohil’s parents?

Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, renowned as India’s first openly gay prince, recently opened up about a deeply personal and trying chapter of his life. His revelation sheds light on the challenging journey he embarked upon, where his parents pursued drastic measures, even resorting to medical interventions, in their attempt to alter his sexuality. Here, we delve into the familial context surrounding this extraordinary story.

Manvendra Singh Gohil’s parents:

Prince Manvendra’s parents are Maharana Shri Raghubir Singhji Rajendrasinghji Sahib and Maharani Rukmini Devi. His family is composed of his sister, Minaxi Kumari, who entered marital ties with the princely family of Chenani in Jammu and Kashmir.

The year 1971 ushered in a transformation in India, marking the “de-recognition” of its royal figures. This seismic shift resulted in the loss of official titles and privileges, including the privy purse – an annual pension – for Prince Manvendra’s father. Adapting to the new social landscape, the Rajpipla royal family converted their ancestral abode, the Rajvant Palace in Rajpipla, into a tourist attraction and filming destination. They also established a secondary residence in the bustling city of Mumbai.

Advertisement

Manvendra Singh Gohil’s marriage:

Prince Manvendra’s life took a preordained turn when his parents orchestrated an arranged marriage. In January 1991, he tied the knot with Chandrika Kumari, a princess hailing from the Jhabua State in Madhya Pradesh.

However, their marriage remained unconsummated, a situation Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil candidly refers to as a “total disaster” and “total failure.” Recognizing the toll it was taking on both of them, he came to the realization that his actions had inadvertently caused more suffering. Far from leading a normal life, his circumstances became increasingly distressing.

In 2002, his parents were informed by mental health professionals about Prince Manvendra’s homosexuality during his hospitalization for a nervous breakdown. This revelation marked a turning point in their understanding of his situation. Yet, it wasn’t until 2006, when he publicly disclosed his sexual orientation, that the family dynamic shifted dramatically. Accusations of dishonor were levied against him, and his family disowned him. However, this act of disownment is likely to bear symbolic significance rather than legal implications, given the prevailing modern inheritance laws in India.

In more recent times, there has been a reconciliation between Prince Manvendra and his father, representing a step towards bridging the emotional gap that had formed.