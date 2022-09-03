Who are Lingayats: The very influential Lingayat community is again in the news after a Lingayat seer, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, was accused of sexually assaulting minor girls. An FIR has been filed against him under the Protection of children from sexual Offences (POCSO Act) and the law protecting Scheduled Castes and Tribes, as one of the survivors belongs to the Dalit community.

With this, the religious community that holds a very important place in Karnataka has hogged the limelight, albeit for all the wrong reasons. The allegations against one of the seers of the community being serious in nature, protests broke out in Chitradurga with the clamour for stern action against the seer accused of raping a young girl.

So, what distinguishes the Lingayat community? Who are they and how do the Lingayat mutts hold such an importance in society?

Who are Lingayats?

Basava, a Kannada poet and social reformer who lived in the 12th century, is credited with founding the Lingayat sect. Many academics, however, think he promoted a recognised sect. Basava, who was influenced by the “Bhakti” movement, repudiated Brahmin ceremonies and temple worship in favour of a religion devoid of gender and religious prejudice.

In the news for allegations against a seer, who are Lingayats?

Over the years, many members of lower castes chose to become Lingayats to escape the strict Hindu caste system.

Today, the community is struggling for recognition as a distinct religion. To deal with this, a seven-member committee was set up by the Karnataka State Minorities Commission led by a retired high court judge, HN Nagamohan Das.

Why do the Lingayats mutts hold importance?

The community has been well-represented in the state throughout. In Karnataka, Lingayats make up about 17% of the overall population. Nearly 100 of the 224 assembly seats, especially in North Karnataka, are dominated by them. There have been nine community members serving as chief ministers. It was with the support of this community that the BJP government made a mark in the 2008 polls. However, the feat could not be repeated in 2013.

The first time the mutts’ influence was felt was in 1962, when S Nijalingappa, the first chief minister of Karnataka, was humiliated in the Hosadurga by-elections.

Religious mutts in Karnataka are perceived to be extremely powerful. Hence, all political parties try to capture the votes of the community. However, it is very important to note that no political party has issued any condemnations against the mutts and seers despite the serious nature of the allegations against him. It looks like no political party wants to offend the community in view of the upcoming elections in the state.

What is the whole controversy?

On August 26, an FIR was registered by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Odanaadi, an NGO from Mysuru on the basis of the claim of two girls from the mutt’s school that the religious figure sexually molested them for several years. Later, the case was transferred to Chitradurga.