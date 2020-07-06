Pooh and Piglet taught us the importance of friendship from an early age.

This year friendship day is celebrated on 30th July. A day dedicated to appreciate and celebrate the bond that friends share.

“Some people are worth melting for.” — Olaf, Frozen

You can’t always consult your family, sometimes all you need is a friend. Whether you need a confidence boost or advice or just to rant. Talking to a friend takes the weight off your shoulders.

Why is this day celebrated?

It is said that Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho came up with the idea of celebrating the day of friendship while having dinner with his friends in Puerto Pinasco in Paraguay. This feast with friends gave rise to World Friendship Crusade. However, it is also believed that Joyce Hallthe, the founder of Hallmark Greetings coined the term in 1930. The day was declared to value the people in our lives.

On this day people take to social media to share memories, post photos, and videos of fun times spent together. Many celebrate by exchanging gifts, planning outings. In a few countries, friends exchange colorful bands to commemorate their bond.

Disney land celebrates national friendship day every year by coordinating extra special performances and activities. The celebration of friendship encourages unity and harmony across cultures.