According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre/ Regional Meteorology Centre, New Delhi of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of South Interior Karnataka, some parts of Rayalaseema, most parts of Tamil Nadu, entire Southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of West-central Bay of Bengal, entire East-central Bay of Bengal and some parts of northwest and some more parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through Karwar, Shimoga, Tumukuru, Chittoor and Chennai.

Conditions are becoming favourable for the further advancement of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, Goa and some parts of Konkan.

Conditions are likely to become favourable subsequently for the further advancement of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka, some parts of Telangana, some more parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Bay of Bengal and northeastern states, Sikkim, some parts of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during subsequent two days.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala Coast at 5.8 km above mean sea level.