Northwest India needs to gear up for yet another heatwave impact-IMD

According to IMD the northwest India needs to be prepared for yet another heatwave impact. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has foretold that, a fresh heatwave spell in northwest India is likely to be discerned from Saturday. The region is going to experience a heatwave once again after having contented compactly from a blazing heat.

In its weather bulletin the IMD stated that the northwest part of the country would experience heatwave conditions from May 7, while heatwave conditions would commence over central India from May 8.

It was also mentioned by the MeT department that, heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, south Haryana-Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha would succeed till May 9.

Therefore, as compared to that of the previous week, maximum temperatures are likely to rise over most parts of northwest and conjoining central India.

The IMD’s forecasting particulars of a fresh heatwave spell was released after several parts of northwest India, including Delhi, received rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms.