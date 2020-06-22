The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday through an official release informed about the prevailing weather conditions in the country.

The release says that a trough runs from north Punjab to northwest Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels and its eastern end is very likely to shift northward from 24 June 2020.

The convergence of strong moist southerlies/southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal over the northeast and adjoining east India is very likely during the next 5 days.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Lat. 23°N/Long. 60°E, Kandla, Ahmedabad, Indore, Raisen, Khajuraho, Fatehpur, Bahraich and Lat. 28°N/Long. 81.5°E.

With these favourable conditions, the enhanced rainfall activity is likely over the northeastern states from 24 June onwards.

In its forecast and warnings, the IMD said that light to moderate widespread rainfall is very likely over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 5 days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Bihar from 24 to 26 June, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from 22 to 26 June.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya from 22 to 26 June 2020.

