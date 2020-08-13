The Ministry of Earth Science on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat region, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch, the ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

It also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Coastal Karnataka.

The forecast is of a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thundershowers.

All India Weather Warning:

♦ A north-south trough runs from Bihar to West-central Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation lies in the mid-tropospheric levels over Northwest & adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts

♦ Under the influence of the above two systems, a low-pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood by Thursday. It is likely to persist over the region and become more organized over North Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 2-3 days

♦ Western part of the monsoon trough has shifted to the north of its normal position and it is likely to remain there during the next 48 hours. Eastern part of it is in its near-normal position.