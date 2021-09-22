Heavy Rainfall engulfs West Bengal

Public life is already disrupted due to continuous rain in Kolkata. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in the next 1 to 2 hours.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected in the Gangetic districts (Kolkata and adjuscent areas) on Wednesday. Scattered light to moderate rain has been forecast in some areas of Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas.

The sky is cloudy since Wednesday morning. There is a possibility of rain in a few hours. Heavy rains are also expected in some areas of South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, East and West Midnapore in the next 2-3 hours, according to the Alipore Weather Office.

Meanwhile, it has started raining in different parts of the city since morning. If the rain increases on Wednesday, the city dwellers may face more problems. The city is still waterlogged in several areas. After several hours of continuous rain, Thanthaniya, Muktaram Babu Street, Baliganj, Kasba, Sector Five and other areas were submerged.

Waterlogging problems continue in the district. Water is still stagnant in large areas of Howrah, Hooghly and two 24 parganas. Water seeped into the hospital in Panihati. Admitted patients and their families are in trouble. Doctors and nurses have to travel across the water.