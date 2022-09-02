Vedanta-Lanjigarh awards: Vedanta Limited-Lanjigarh, country’s premier producer of metallurgical grade alumina, has bagged multiple awards for its initiatives in the field of environment, healthcare, and education, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The company bagged the first prize for ‘Environmental Protection’ at the 22nd Greentech Environment Awards-2022, and also stood first with its impactful initiatives in the ‘Promotion of Healthcare’ and ‘Promotion of Education’ at the 9th Annual CSR India Award 2022.

“Sustainable development through excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance practices is central to the way we run our operations at Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh. We believe that our progress as an organization should create a long-term positive impact on the environment and the community,” said GG Pal, Deputy CEO, Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh.

“Therefore, guided by our ethos of ‘Zero Harm, Zero Waste and Zero Discharge’, as we strive for operational excellence, we also continue to enable our neighbouring communities with deep interventions in livelihood, skill development, healthcare, education and women and child development, for improving their quality of life,” he added.

Vedanta-Lanjigarh’s environment-first policy was appreciated by the jury at Greentech Awards. The company’s endeavours echo the sustainability targets of Vedanta’s aluminium business, which includes best-in-class ESG practices and initiatives, added the statement.