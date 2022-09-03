Vanshdeep Singh Sisodia’s ride from a would-be Engineer to a successful Content Creator.

In the process of, “Doing my thing,” Vanshdeep Singh Sisodia has reached exemplary height sand has become an icon for budding photographers, videographers, and creators.

Vanshdeep has always followed his heart and believed in one thing, “I didn’t use my mind to choose a career, rather focused on what my heart was saying because it is the combination of hard work and dedication that lead me to a successful, peaceful and desired career.

“Initially, Vanshdeep’s curiosity started when he saw his cousins taking and uploading pictures on social media. His basic questions were, about how pictures were taken and about blur backgrounds.

Realizing that he needed a camera to understand the phenomena and click the desired pictures, he asked his parents for it. Being a class 10 th student, his mother promised him to get a camera if he scored 10 CGPA.

Super enthusiastic to get the camera, Vanshdeep worked hard and scored 10 CGPA as a result of which he got his first camera. After this, started participating in competitions but didn’t win since he lacked professionalism and high photography gear to compete with the others.. Then in 12 th class, he again asked his parents for a new DSLR since he wanted to upgrade his work and become more versatile as well as professional. However, missed the mark of 85% as said by his parents, and got a phone instead of a camera that was to help him during his college years.

Vanshdeep dropped out a year after his 12 th to prepare for his engineering exams but often bored by his studies he would go out to explore different places and click pictures. There was one point in his life when influenced by popular DJs like Nucleya that he enquired about Djeeing courses in Bombay so that he could pursue that as a career.

He soon realized the technicalities of Djeeing and that it was not his cup of tea. Even at that point all that mattered to Vanshdeep as a career plan was engineering and not photography. Although, it was after a month that Vanshdeep left engineering and moved backed to Bhopal to pursue Mass communication and media as a career.

He started mini explorations around Bhopal and though he was taken as extremely free and free of responsibilities, he knew what he was doing. These explorations and ventures for photography gave him a boost and he finally work e don his low self-confidence. Then MP Tourism organized a photography event and Vanshdeep singh sisodia won the competition by using his phone against those who held expensive photography gear. He expressed his feelings by saying,

“I felt like I was someone. Earlier people questioned me but after this victory, they came up to my parents saying, how good I was and how my picture was inthe newspaper.

That day I knew I was on the right path.”Vanshdeep inculcated his interest in filmmaking two and a half years ago while practicing photography as formerly he believed, “Filmmaking is highly intensive and time taking. The heavy equipment and work is not something that excites me.” Sam Kolder was the one whose videos edged Vanshdeep to start making videos as well as analyze and use the creative horizon that videos offered. Starting with phones, Vanshdeep moved forward to borrow cameras for shooting travel videos, followed by shooting for brands.

Vanshdeep’s then got the opportunity to work with international brands likeRealME, One Plus, and Cordelia Cruise along with covering Lakme Fashion Week and visiting AbuDhabi as a content creator from India.Vanshdeep believes that he has worked hard for his photography skills and that now everything is written in his brain like words on plain paper. While talking about videography, he believes it to be time-consuming and a more contemplative process with a larger team and the best gear for execution.

However, both photography and videography have different scopes for creativity as photography gives essence to the still and less peculiar aspects while in videos a panorama is available for portraying the ideas. When talking about the future of Vanshdeep he still seems to be exploring himself and his capabilities to the maximum extent.

He believes that “I’m still in the process of exploring, and maybe I see myself as a photographer and filmmaker, and as an entrepreneur in this field it self. Earning money is important but, I have my heart set on creating things. So, even if it is an entrepreneurship venture the heart of it will be creative ability.”