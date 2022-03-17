Women, caste combination, age, performance key factors in Yogi 2.0 govt: Sources

Many factors like women, caste combination, education qualification, age and performance of the MLAs will be taken into consideration before the formation of the Yogi government 2.0, said sources on Thursday.

Several rounds of meetings have taken place within the party after poll results on March 10. “Many new leaders who joined the BJP within months before the election have also come out victorious and they are likely to be inducted into the government. However, what is come out from the exercise that has been carried out so far is that without a doubt the caste combination of a particular region and the representation of the elected MLA from that area will be taken into consideration while announcing cabinet,” the sources said.

According to sources, there was open public displeasure against several ministers and MLAs of the last term largely owing to the fact that these leaders would hardly go and meet people in the constituency.

“Like Bihar, this time in Uttar Pradesh women voters who stood up in huge numbers to vote for the party were instrumental to BJP winning a majority in the state. It is also given to understand that the women representation in the Yogi Cabinet will be a substantial one and quite a few women MLAs would be inducted,” sources added.

In the next couple of days, the BJP will also be finalizing the candidates for MLC elections on 36 seats. A few ministers, who have also been MLCs before, are likely to get repeated.

“What are the big shocks in this election for the BJP was the loss of Keshav Prasad Maurya who was a deputy Chief Minister in Yogi 1.0 government from Sirathu. Given his experience as well as popularity it is being said that he will be made an MLC. Congress turned BJP leader Jitin Prasada is also likely to be repeated as an MLC as he has been a minister in the Yogi government,” said sources.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made at least two visits to the national capital after the election results to meet top leaders of the party.

Among the other leaders from the state who attended these meetings include Dinesh Sharma, Keshav Maurya, BJP State President Swatantra Dev Singh, Uttar Pradesh General Secretary Sunil Bansal.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a part of a few meetings, most of the meetings have been taken place in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda, general secretary organization B L Santosh, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Uttar Pradesh election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP UP in charge Radha Mohan Singh.

BJP Uttar Pradesh core committee held a six-hour-long crucial meeting on Wednesday to discuss the formation of government in the state.

The BJP emerged victorious winning 255 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The SP was the second largest party with 111 seats and its ally SBSP secured the win in six constituencies. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to only one seat.