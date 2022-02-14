UP Polls: Muslim girls feel safe under BJP rule, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Muslim girls feel safe under the administration of the Yogi Adityanath led government. He was addressing a public rally here in Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh.

“The Muslim girls feel safe under the BJP led government in Uttar Pradesh. Many more Muslim girls are going to schools and colleges in the state now,” said PM Modi, while addressing an election rally in Kanpur Dehat Making reference to the law and order situation in the state, PM Modi said, “Our Muslim daughters used to face a lot of trouble while going for studies because of eve-teasers on streets. They now have a sense of security after criminals were taken to tasks by our government.”

Further slamming Samajwadi Party over changing alliance partners in every election, PM Modi said When they keep changing their allies, then how will they serve the people of Uttar Pradesh,”

Currently, the Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party is contesting the 2022 Assembly elections in an alliance with the Jayant Chaudhary led Rashtriya Lok Dal and other small parties.

The SP had contested the 2017 Assembly elections in an alliance with Congress.

Meanwhile, the SP had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in an alliance with the Mayawati led Bahujan Samajwadi Party.

Voting for the second phase in the UP elections is currently underway for 55 Assembly constituencies covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10.