UP Polls: Adequate security measures in place for counting votes, says UP Police

Ahead of the counting of votes in the recently held Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Additional Director General of Police (law and order) on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh police has ramped up the police presence and actions will be taken against those disturbing peace on the day of results.

“For March 10, we have deployed about 70,000 civil police workers, 245 company – paramilitary forces and 69 company PSE commanders. We have ensured peaceful voting, we will ensure peaceful counting also,” said Prashant Kumar, UP ADG (Law and Order).

Meanwhile, the state Excise government has prohibited the sale and operation of liquor in the entire state on the day of the result.

“In view of vote counting of UP Election 2022 on March 10, sale and operations of liquor prohibited in the state for the entire day, tomorrow. Action to be taken in case of violation,” reads the Excise Department order.

Amid the allegations made by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav of EVM tampering, Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur said that the authorities have made adequate security measures in place at EVM strong rooms.

“We’ve adequate security measures in place at EVM strong room. The strong room will be opened around 7 am in the presence of election observers and candidates. Counting will begin at 8 am tomorrow. Police patrolling will be done in sensitive areas,” said Thakur.

Voting for the seventh and last phase of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh was held on Monday.

The exit polls have predicted the BJP getting a comfortable majority in the state. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.