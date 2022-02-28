PM Modi slams Opposition for promoting COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed Opposition for promoting COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the country and said that the vaccination drive was successfully carried out despite several challenges.

The Prime Minister, while addressing a public meeting today in Maharajganj, said, “Those Indians who felt proud by knowing that vaccines were Made in India were incited by the Opposition not to take the doses. The Opposition tried to promote vaccine hesitancy by creating doubts in the minds of the poor.”

“Even the big countries of the world are far behind India in vaccination coverage today, as India has given 200 million vaccine doses free of cost to its citizens,” he said.

In a veiled reference to the ongoing Ukraine crisis, the Prime Minister urged citizens to stay strong at this time.

“The world is going through many challenges at this time. No one can remain untouched by these situations. It affects every citizen of the world in some way or the other. In such a situation, India should stay strong and it is the biggest need of the time,” he said.

He added, “From agriculture to military, from sea to space, India has to become powerful in every field. Therefore, Uttar Pradesh being the biggest state of the country also has greater responsibility.”

Maharajganj will go to the polls in phase six of the Assembly elections in the state. Polling will be held in 57 Assembly seats in 10 districts on March 3.

The 2022 Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022.