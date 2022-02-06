UP now safe for women, they can now step out without fear: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Uttar Pradesh is now safe for women and they can step out without fear and pursue their ambitions.

Addressing a virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr,

PM Modi said that the ‘Nari shakti’ of Uttar Pradesh has determined to make Yogi Adityanath the chief minister once again. “Uttar Pradesh is the heart of India; it is the heartbeat. Uttar Pradesh has always shown the direction to the country. And today again Uttar Pradesh is showing a new path to the country. Only the will get the blessings of the people, who will serve the people of UP by becoming a servant with the spirit of service, will develop the people of UP,” said the Prime Minister.

“Today in UP, sisters and daughters are saying with an open heart- earlier we used to feel afraid to leave the house, now criminals shiver in BJP rule. UP is now safe for girls and women; young women can now step out without fear and pursue their ambitions,” he added.

The Prime Minister further said that the people of Bulandshahr know very well what used to happen to women and daughters on the middle highway.

“In the previous government, the spirits of the criminals were so high that the vehicles were robbed by stopping the vehicles on the highway. The people of Bulandshahr know very well what used to happen to women and daughters on the middle highway. Back then, the illegal occupation of houses and shops was common in Uttar Pradesh. People were forced to leave their homes and migrate. You know very well whose hand was on the heads of the accused in the Agra riots,” said PM Modi.

He further said that the people of the state have said that no matter how much politics some people do on the basis of wealth, muscle power, casteism, communalism, they cannot get the love of the people.

The places of religious interest were forgotten by the previous regime and after BJP’s development works, they are now seeing the gods in their dreams.

“The earlier governments were engaged in creating fear, it was their job to create fear. We are building the future. Now record highways are also being built and people are travelling fearlessly on those highways,” he said.

“Earlier, the government meant one family; for BJP the entire UP is a family,” he added.

PM Modi said that under Yogi, 85,000 houses for the poor were constructed in Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr region. Over 7.5 lakh gas connections have also been provided, added PM Modi.

He said that in this budget, the government has also made a provision of about 50 thousand crores for the poor who have not got a house, which will be useful for Uttar Pradesh.

In the BJP government, whether Dalit, exploited, underprivileged, poor or women, be it businessmen, everyone has got the benefit of every scheme, PM Modi said.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10.