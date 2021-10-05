Mahant Balbir Giri to be anointed as Baghambari Math chief today

Mahant Balbir Giri is all set to be anointed as the new chief of Baghambari Math after Mahant Narendra Giri allegedly committed suicide on 20 September ended his life and consequently, the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) today.

The ceremony coincides with ‘shodashi’, the 16th day post-death ceremony of the late Mahant Narendra Giri. As many as 10,000 seers from across the country, including many prominent ones are expected to grace the event.

Some of those expected to attend the ceremony include Acharya Maha Mandaleshwar (supreme head) of Niranjani Akhara, Kailashanand Giri and Acharya Maha Mandaleshwar (supreme head) of Tapo Nidhi Shri Anand Akhara, Swami Balkanand Giri.

Besides, a number of Maha Mandaleshwars (high priests) of various monastic orders will attend the ceremony for which huge pandals have been erected.

Secretary of Niranjani Akhara, Mahant Ravindra Puri, said, “All preparations for the mega event are complete and a grand ceremony to mark anointment of Balbir Giri as the next head of Baghambari Gaddi math has been planned. During the ceremony, favourite food items of Mahant Narendra Giri would be offered as ‘daan’ and ‘bhog’ in keeping with the traditions.”

Selected seers will apply paste of sandalwood to the new mahant and offer ‘chadar’ (decorative piece of cloth)”. The ceremony would also witness a select group of saints receiving 16 items like clothes, a cloth bag, a stick, utensils, umbrella, etc.

For the ‘bhandara’ or community meal that would follow the ceremonies, 60 cooks have been engaged and over 1,000 sevadars (disciples) have taken up their responsibilities.

The ceremony would also be witnessed by the senior officials of the district administration.