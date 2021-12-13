Haryana Police arrests 1831 POs and bail jumpers

Haryana Police, State Crime Branch has arrested 1831 proclaimed offenders (POs) and bail jumpers over the last 11 months from January to November 2021.

Given this information on Monday, the Director-General of Police (DGP) Haryana, PK Agrawal said with the intensified operations, police had managed to nab 918 POs and 913 bail jumpers across the state. Among the arrested offenders, many of them were evading their arrest for a long time.

He said a special drive was initiated against these criminals in the direction of the home minister, Anil Vij. “We believe such elements can be a threat for the people and disrupt law and order situation, besides executing any crime,” the DGP said.

All 11 units of state crime branch in Ambala, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Madhuban, Rohtak, Sonipat, Faridabad, Jind, Bhiwani, Hisar, Gurugram have identified these offenders by collecting information from courts, informers and other inputs to keep an effective tab on their movements and activities.

Instructing the ADGP crime, Agrawal said that modern technology and other resources should be fully utilised to arrest such offenders and anti-social elements across the state.

“Haryana Police is constantly working to keep a tab on movements and activities of the criminals and anti-social elements. Such operations against the POs, bail jumpers, as well as other hardened criminals, will be continued to further improve the atmosphere of security in the society,” he added.

Meanwhile, Haryana Police today presented cheques of Rs 50 lakh each to family members of late constable Balvinder Singh and exempted assistant sub-inspector Nasib Dass, who was killed in a road accident on August 14, this year.

Under the accidental death insurance cover, a cheque of Rs 40-lakh was received by Surender Kaur, wife of Constable Balvinder Singh, and Rs Five lakh each by Tejo Devi, mother and Ajmer Singh, father of the deceased cop.