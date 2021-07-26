The Agra police have exhumed the body of a three-year-old boy, who is suspected to have been killed for ‘black magic’ rituals.

According to police, villagers informed them that four men and a woman had buried a child after offering prayers on the night of Guru Purnima, suggesting it to be a sacrifice.

A knife, a spade and prayer material was found near the place where the body was buried on Sunday.

Station House Officer of Pinhat police station, Pradeep Kumar Chaturvedi, said that the body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

The description of the deceased has been sent to neighbouring districts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in an attempt to identify the child.

So far, there is no missing complaint filed for the child in any of the police stations in Agra.