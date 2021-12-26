UP Assembly polls: Gadkari promises US-like roads, announces investment of Rs 5 lakh cr on road projects

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that the Centre would invest Rs 5 lakh crore on road projects in Uttar Pradesh in the next five years if the BJP retains power in the state in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Speaking during the laying of the foundation stone of bypass road at Jagadishpur, Babuganj, Unchahar, Allapur, the union minister said, “Rs 5 lakh crore will be invested in roads projects in Uttar Pradesh in the next 5 years if BJP comes to power again. I will make the roads of Uttar Pradesh as good as the roads of America.”

He further said, “Vote for the double engine government under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya in the upcoming election, we will develop the state and it will be compared with the states in the US.”

He also said that under it was the dream of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to connect all the villages with roads and highways.

Gadkari’s remarks came ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh early next year.