Usha Uthup sings along ‘Chumbok Mon’ at Trincas

Trincas of Kolkata holds a special place for the queen of Indian Pop Usha Uthup. The place of glitz and glamour known for its live music, food and bar, Trincas is one of the most iconic restaurants of the city of joy.

Usha Uthup made her first performance at the Trincas in 1969 and that changed the fortune of our pop queen. It made her the darling of the city and she never had to look back.

Coming back to Trincas always makes Usha Uthup nostalgic. “Trincas is like a home to me. I had performed here so many times… but two things never changed, one is that chandelier and other one is me,” said the singer.

The Padma Shri winning singer was at Trincas on Friday eve for the song launch of Dev and Prasenjit Chatterjee starrer film Kacher Manus. The song titled ‘Chumbok Mon’ is a romantic jazz capturing the mood of love. Written and Composed by Nilayan Chatterjee , the song is picturised on Dev and Ishaa Saha. Pop Queen Usha Uthup lent her voice to this grooving jazz.

Talking about the song Usha Uthup said, “The song has a spirit that is so romantic yet so different. This is a night club song, it so matches the vibes.”

The queen of Kolkata Usha Uthup took everyone to surprise as she sang along the romantic jazz ‘Chumbok Mon’. The entire crowd started grooving to its rhythm. The evening was made more joyful as the singer matched steps with Dev on this beautiful track.

“Dev is so dear to me and our bonding is so special. We laugh and joke together and it was really great singing a song for him. Once Dev wore a pair of ripped jeans to an event and to annoy him a bit I stitched the jeans then and there with sue and needle. That’s the bond we share,” quipped Usha Uthup.

She also expressed her desire to act on Dev’s film. “I have worked on several films like 7 Khoon Maaf with Priyanka Chopra, Rock On 2 with Farhan Akhtar and so many more. I’ll be really happy to do a film with Dev,” added the Indian pop queen.