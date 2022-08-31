Two robbed of Jewellery worth more than 2 crore at Paharganj

In a sensational case of daylight robbery, two men were robbed of jewellery and other expensive valuables worth more than 2 crores in the Paharganj area of Central Delhi. The robbery was committed by four men after throwing chilli powder into the eyes of the victims and decamping with the valuables.

Confirming the incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District, Shweta Chauhan said that a case on the statement of the victims has been registered at the Paharganj Police Station and an investigation has been undertaken. Different police teams are on the manhunt to track down the robbers.

On initial enquiry it was found that the victims were carrying two bags and a box containing jewelry to be transported to Chandigarh and Ludhiana. At Paharganj, they were intercepted by four persons, claiming to be from the police department, who sought to check their belongings. One of the accused was also wearing a police uniform. While two of the accused were checking their bags, the other two came from behind and threw chilli powder in their eyes and robbed their bags and the box containing the jewelry.

As per the statement of the victim, the value of the jewellery was estimated to be about Rs 2 crore. The claim on the consignment is said to be received from different places, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat among other places, is being ascertained.

A case is registered against their complaint and investigation has been initiated.