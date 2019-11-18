There is something about the East European countries that attracts millions of tourists every year. And, more than anything else, it is the Hindi film industry that invests in destinations across East Europe to shoot for their movies.

The magic of the architecture transcends into something on-screen making the aesthetics look not just scenic, but so much more.

After the likes of Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra being shot in Bulgaria, and Prabhas starrer Saaho in Austria among many other films, Shraddha Kapoor has taken a break from her very eventful year to chill in the easy-breezy capital of Serbia, Belgrade.

The Chhichhore actor shared pictures from her vacation abroad.

Some featured the green streets and landscape while others highlighted the serenity of the Serbian capital.

In one picture, Shraddha is seen in a jacket and cap with open hair. She shared the picture on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Surrounded by one of my most favourite things. Trees!”

View this post on Instagram Surrounded by one of my most favourite things. Trees! 🌳❤️ A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Nov 15, 2019 at 11:28pm PST

In another set of pictures, Shraddha is seen with her girlfriends and in one, with Gully Boy fame actor Vijay Varma.

She captioned these pictures, “Chillers only, please.”

View this post on Instagram Chillers only, please 🙃❤️ A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Nov 16, 2019 at 1:01am PST

In another picture, Shraddha is captured in an action moment from the back as she flips her hair.

She captioned the picture with a Vincent Van Goh quote that said, “If you truly love nature, you will find beauty everywhere.”

Shraddha has had two major film releases in 2019 with the likes of Prabhas starrer Saaho and Chhichhore.

She also has Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3 lined up for release next year.