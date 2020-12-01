With an aim to offer safe and attractive options to help travellers plan their much-awaited holiday, MakeMyTrip, one of India’s leading online travel companies has launched Special Bubble Holidays, starting with Goa.

Keeping safety front and centre, Special Bubble Holidays, a new travel concept has been introduced to give a safe and all-inclusive option to travellers to hit the holiday destinations while taking maximum care.

Aimed at serving conscious travellers who want safety assured vacation around Christmas Holiday Season, the specially curated package will include prior COVID-testing, sanitized cabs for transfers, charter flights with middle row vacant, MySafety assured luxury stays and more from Delhi to Goa.

As a first of its kind special bubble holiday, all care is being taken to ensure safety from the start till the end of the holiday while providing complete flexibility to the in-destination itinerary of holiday-goers.

Open for booking on MakeMyTrip App, the website and franchise partner network starting 24 November for travel planned around Christmas with check-in on 23 December and check-out on 27 December 2020, these packages have been specially designed and curated to ensure safety during the entire course of the holiday.

As part of this package, travellers will have to first undergo COVID19 (RT-PCR) test, followed by private on-ground transfers in sanitized cabs to the airport from where they will be escorted to designated check-in counters for MakeMyTrip’s Special Bubble Holiday at the airport.

With all the requisite safety measures followed on the flight, the baggage will be sanitized, transferred and checked-in at the hotel property – allowing a hands-free, convenient and contactless check-in at the hotel. The package will include MySafety assured luxury stay options at Cidade de Goa (IHCL SeleQtions) for 4 Nights & 5 Days.

Sharing his excitement on the launch, Deep Kalra, Founder & Group Executive Chairman at MakeMyTrip said, “While people have spent a good part of the year indoors, travel bookings trends clearly suggest that people are ready to head out again for vacation while following safety protocols. With Special Bubble Holidays, we are responding creatively and responsibly to fulfill travellers’ aspirations by putting safety at the heart of this offering.”

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL (Taj Group), said, “Staying tuned to the trends of the new normal, this industry-first collaboration, will bring greater value to our consumers. The exclusive partnership creates an enhanced holiday experience while offering the safety of travel and stay with globally renowned and trusted brands.”

Sunil Bhaskaran, MD & CEO, AirAsia India shared, “Our collaboration with MakeMyTrip is a partnership between two organizations to unearth value for customers and offer services in a traditional niche but increasingly popular charter market. Goa topped our recent ‘Travel Intent Survey’ as the most sought after leisure destination and we are happy to operate and market these charter flights reflecting flyer interest.”

MakeMyTrip will be leasing out a part of the entire property for the duration of the holiday to minimize any outside interaction for the bubble holiday travellers.

Special arrangements like a separate designated area for meals will be made for this travel group during their vacation at the Hotel premises to extend complete safety.

During the stay in Goa, travellers will have the option to partake in local or on-premise activities organized by the hotel together with MakeMyTrip such as Indoor activities (Badminton, Table Tennis, Xbox), games on the beach (Cricket, Football, Volleyball) and Water sports – (Jet Ski, Parasailing) among others.