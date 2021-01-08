Will we be smarter and greener once we enter the post-covid era? The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us many lessons already, and one includes our awareness of the environment that we live in. With most travel suspended during the pandemic, regenerative travel options remained at the starting gate. For sure, once the post-vaccine era starts, those who have been locked up will be definitely re-scheduling their long-lost traveling plans.

But even after the restrictions will be removed, will we choose to stay sustainable with our traveling plans? The moment we step out, of course, the first thing we do is, pollute the environment with the carbon emission of our transportation systems. And the rest depends on the choices we make–conventional travel or eco-travel?

What is Eco-travel?

The new generation seems to be more aware of their carbon footprint, that is the reason why ECO-FRIENDLY holidays are on the rise. In place of luxurious stays, youngsters now wish to experience the natural environment without polluting it or disturbing its habitats. According to the International Ecotourism Society, eco-friendly travel is “responsible travel to natural areas that conserves the environment, sustains the well-being and involves interpretation and education”.

Interestingly, to some extent, environmental awareness and education played their role to bring this change. As people learn more about how humans are impacting the environment, they are learning to sustain or conserve it while exploring it at the same moment. Which in a way is a major responsibility, and an intelligent move towards a greener planet.

In addition, environmentalists consider ecotourism a critical endeavor so that the generations after us can experience natural destinations relatively untouched by human intervention.

The travel industry is slowly and steadily getting back on its feet. Ecotourism is gaining momentum in the world including India–the most diverse country around the globe. Being one of the most populated and polluted countries in the world, it has somehow sustained some of its natural beauty as it is.

India has several tourist destinations that are still untouched by the footprints of growing capitalism. There are greener and natural places that not just de-stress but also rejuvenate us. Nowadays, local residents of such places are converting their homes into beautiful homestays, keeping in mind the growing demand for them and for their own economical purposes.

To name a few, there are places like the Himalayan Region, South Goa, Kerala, northeast India, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and the Lakshadweep islands. These places in India are the treasured wealth of Mother Nature. Nature lovers who wish to seek tranquillity and escape usually pick such places for their travel experiences.

However, as time has changed, we have learned to choose nature before luxury, health before the chaos, kindness before hostility, solidarity above disharmony.

Ecotourism is all about experiencing and respecting the local communities and their culture and habitat as it is, without expecting any conventional tourism experiences from it. Moreover, an integral part of ecotourism is the protection of natural resources as well as wildlife. Ecological travel promotes recycling, water conversation, energy efficiency, and the creation of opportunities for the local population.