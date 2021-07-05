India is the perfect destination for a spiritual soul with a wanderlust. From the edge of land at Kanyakumari to where the earth touches the skies in the Himalayan ranges, It is abundantly speckled with spiritually magnetic places, people and practices. It is the mystical traditions of this land and its inhabitants that have surpassed the test of time to immortalize our age-old practices that draws people from the far corners of the globe who wish to quench their spiritual curiosity.

Grand Master Akshar shares kinds of practices that are popular with people arriving in India for spiritual tourism:

Spiritually Charged locations

From the foothills to the highest peaks, the Himalayan mountains have a mesmerizing and magnetic power that draws people from across the globe to it’s glorious ranges. This land is the origin of Yoga, the true source of knowledge. With Rishikesh and Haridwar at the foothills being the capital for Yoga to the snow-capped peaks of Himachal Pradesh, these vast mountains are brimming with spiritually charged venues. People from across the globe travel here for spiritual rejuvenation surrounded by the natural beauty and powerful vibrations of these spiritual hubs.

Yoga: The truth behind the trend

Yoga is now a lifestyle trend across the globe. The curiosity of people has been sparked and they can now see the impact of this every day practice on their physical fitness, their mental health and their emotional balance. This has piqued their interest in deepening their knowledge and broadening their experiences. Yoga is more than physical postures and breathing techniques, it is a holistically healthy approach to everyday living, the method to living life to perfection, to be the best version of ourselves and ultimately be one with the universe. To bask in the happiness of a physically fit and mentally peaceful life is the most attractive quality that draws people to the birthplace of Yoga.

Ayurveda: the scripture for Life

Ayurveda teaches us everything we need to know about living our lives in a manner that brings us the most health and happiness. Every human body is defined by the five composite elements namely, Earth, Fire, Wind, Water and Space. Ayurveda is the science of manipulating these elements within our bodies through various external practices to bring about a balance. Much like the saying goes, there is no plant that grows on this land which is not of some benefit to the health of human kind. Ayurveda can account for every single plant, fruit, flower or herb that benefits the body to not just bring about everyday health but to even cure a myriad of illnesses. Such rejuvenating experiences where the body and mind are cleansed are opportunities that people truly need and greatly look forward to.

Human curiosity: our mental and spiritual evolution

The human mind is ever searching for something more, something to give our existence meaning. The pursuit to understand our place in the grand scheme of things, as more than a small speck in the ever-expanding universe is what drives us to wander. The more one explores the outside world, the more you get in touch with the world within. Truly, the path to the inner self is the road less travelled. This search for answers is a spiritual and divine experience. This deep craving is what draws people to this mystic land where the first greeting is.