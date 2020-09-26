Most of this year has been spent in a state of lockdown and it has become tiring as we continue to remain indoors. Apart from the daily grind of household chores, and worrying about when the pandemic would end, work from home has become the new normal.

As people start to adapt to the new mode of working remotely, they have realized that the work can be completed from anywhere, be it from the hill, beaches or any other scenic location that the country has to offer.

There has been an increasing trend of ‘Workation’ lately, and a steady increase has been witnessed in inbounds from working professionals in Delhi and Bangalore. With the World Tourism Day around the corner, MakeMyTrip, one of India’s leading travel companies, has curated a list of some of the most fascinating destinations for professionals.

Jibhi

The lesser-explored old Himalayan village is located in the Banjar Valley and settled on the banks of the serene Tirthan River. What makes it more serene is that it’s completely free from any form of commercialization and is blessedly still. The destination offers most alluring views of mountain and river which will be an ideal view to look at while chasing the work deadlines. Even over the weekend, you can explore the local culture, by just walking up to the friendly locals for the best tips and stories about Jibhi.

Tarkarli

Set in the Malvan region, Tarkarli is known for its beautiful beaches and luxury resorts. Meeting the Arabian Sea at Devbag beach, the Karli River flows nearby. Facing the sea, Sindhudurg Fort stands tall at the edge of the village. If you are a beach lover then this place is for you and Devbag and Tondavali beach won’t disappoint.

The wide river, the beautiful sailboats, and the tiny wonderful islands hamlets situated on the riverbank add to the picturesque beauty of Tarkarli. Who hasn’t fantasized about logging in to work from a beach or taking your next Zoom meeting from the terrace of your hotel suite overlooking the beautiful view?

Kodaikanal

Kodaikanal translates to ‘The Gift of the Forest’. So, if you’re dreaming of gushing waterfalls, calm lakes, lush hills, and scenic vistas of valleys, head straight to Kodaikanal in Dindigul district in the state of Tamil Nadu. A popular escape in South India, the hill town is an ideal retreat to beat the heat of the metros.

Take a hike (called Coaker’s Walk), cycle around the Kodai Lake, or explore the Pillar Rocks—the hill town makes for a refreshing weekend break. The rustic charm of the destination will take you off to a different world, where you can break free from routine life and get your work-life balance again.

Shimoga

Shimoga is a storehouse of scenic beauty. It is an ideal getaway destination to enjoy nature in its full glory. Adorned with natural and manmade gifts in the form of stunning waterfalls, majestic temples, alluring landscapes, lush green forests, and rich biodiversity, it is a great choice to lower your stress level and change your routine.

This gem will help refresh your horizons & outlook and has the ability to increase your productivity. In addition to this, if you are fond of handicrafts this place is famous for handicrafts, rosewood carvings, sandalwood, sarees with Kasuri work, and wooden toys made of lacquer, that you can explore in free time.