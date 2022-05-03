20 Best places to explore in India during Summers

India is home to numerous historic monuments, 8 major river systems with more than 400 rivers in total and numerous lakes within different states and union territories. India has countless hill stations which are worth being explored, especially during summers. One can only collect memories, assemble distinct information and capture cherish-able moments for future while exploring these incredibly beautiful destinations.

To get rid of the daily hubbubs and tiring work schedules the city slickers wait for a much needed routine break from their work to feel invigorated. Let us discuss few of the best destinations to explore in India during summers:

The Queen of Hills

Summer capital of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla is popularly known as The Queen of Hills. This is one of the highly preferred tourist destinations in the country by people who do not belong to hills. One of the reasons due to which British colonies got attracted towards the Queen of Hills had been the ever pleasant weather conditions and wholesome climatic conditions. Few of the most popular destinations to explore in Shimla are the Viceregal Lodge and Botanical gardens, the Mall road, Kufri, Mashobra, Naldehra etc.

Manali: Serene and Up to snuff

A destination that needs no introduction; “the name itself says it all.” Manali in Himachal Pradesh is a perfect blend of scenic beauty, salutary air quality and best climatic conditions. On the top of that, it is one of the most fun adventure spots in India. The town is surrounded by snow covered mountain peaks and trees like deodar, willow, poplar and robinia. The climax of any trip is, to conclude your journey by exploring Rohtang pass and recently constructed 9kms long World’s longest highway tunnel – Atal tunnel.

Andaman and Nicobar islands

If you have been planning a beach holiday since forever, you might find it worthy enough to execute that plan with an idea of planning to explore the sandy shores, tropical rainforests and historical sites with great adventure spots in Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Darjeeling: Land of Tea Gardens

One of the popular escapes for summers is an area full of lavishing tea gardens. Darjeeling in West Bengal, is a famous holiday spot in the North east. It is famous for the wildlife, adventure spots, and various tea gardens at Happy Valley tea estate.

The King of Hills: TIGER HILLS

Tiger hills located in Darjeeling, in the Indian state of West Bengal, is known as the King of Hills. It has a panoramic view of both Mount Everest and Mount Kanchenjunga. It is most popularly known for breathtaking sights of sunrise from where the peaks of Kanchenjunga are seen getting illuminated before the sun shines on the lower elevation hills. It is 11 km away from Darjeeling, one can reach there either by foot or jeep.

Munnar: Euphoric joy

Settled in the Western Ghats, in God’s own country ‘Kerala’, with the best ever hosts, Munnar is a pleasant getaway during summers. Tourists can enjoy the lush beauty of tea gardens and entertain themselves with a trek to Anamudi peak and opt for adventurous activities as well.

Holy and Surreal Rishikesh

If you are willing to explore the best of adventure and spirituality, choose to visit Rishikesh once in a while. The stress and anxiety would come to an end, just by spending time on the banks of River Ganga at the base of Himalayas in Uttarakhand. This town is popularly known as the ‘World Capital of Yoga’ and it is also an adventure spot. If you are willing to learn Yoga from the scratch, and want to meditate on the banks of River Ganga like never before, you must visit Rishikesh atleast once to refresh your soul.

Lakshadweep Islands: a Hundred Thousand islands

The group of 36 islands is known for exotic and sun-kissed beaches. Meaning of the name Lakshadweep is ‘a 100 thousand islands.’ It is India’s smallest union territory. Swimming, wind-surfing, diving etc. are few of the activities that could be best explored in Lakshadweep islands.

Shillong: Scotland of East

The northeast region of India is always said to be one of the most likeable regions, and most recommended one to be explored once in a lifetime. The beauty of Meghalaya’s capital, Shillong is aesthetic. This hill station is famous for pleasant weather, greenery, lakes, and waterfalls. Shillong is also known as ‘Scotland of the East’ because its landscape and weather is similar to Scotland. Other than this, it is popular for having various educational institutions and heritage buildings. It is one of the highly recommended places in India to visit during summers.

Ooty: Tea Gardens

Ooty has various sightseeing spots, and it is the best site for adventurous activities as well. Adventurous activities could include anything, from a simple walk or a jog or trekking, hiking, zip lining, motor biking and camping etc. Ooty is most famous for its tree plantations. Tea lovers will find plenty of options to choose amongst varieties of flavors, like jasmine, chocolate, cardamom and masala green tea etc.

Gangtok: Land of Monasteries

Gangtok is known as the Land of Monasteries because it is home to various monasteries. It has some of the finest monasteries in India that one can’t afford to miss. Rumtek monastery in Gangtok is one of the greatest monasteries in the country. Summers are a great time to visit Gangtok as the weather remains pleasant.

Ladakh: Adventure, beauty and Bliss

If you need adventure, beauty and spirituality all at once, then here it is, “Ladakh.” Ladakh is home to winsome monasteries, awe-inspiring destinations and beautiful mountains. Diskit Monastery in Ladakh known as Diskit Gompa; is the oldest and largest Buddhist monastery in the Nubra valley of Ladakh. Ladakh is the northernmost region of the country and is home to some of the highest mountains.

Mahabaleshwar: Evergreen Greens

It is a hill station in India’s forest covered Western Ghats range, located in the south of Mumbai. It is famous for mulberries, raspberries, gooseberries, trekking trails, and pleasant weather, it is one of the top most places for a summer vacation in India.

Nainital: Salubrious Weather

Nainital is one of the most liked and most popular hill destinations in India. The charm of this destination includes boating and sailing to the old temples and exploring the scenic beauty at every next step.

Mountabu: Serence and Peaceful

It is in Rajasthan, existence of this hill station is perfectly similar to that of heaven. In Mountabu tourists can explore the Jain temples, to find some peace and to experience serenity.

Kashmir: Evergreen Charmer

One cannot forget to add into their list of destinations; the evergreen and ever beautiful Kashmir, while planning summer trips. Gulmarg, Srinagar and pahalgam in Kashmir are the perfect destinations to uplift the lower life states to higher ones. Also, these destinations are the perfect ones to be explored during summers.

Mukteshwar: Adventure Spot

Mukteshwar is known for breathtaking scenic views and nice weather throughout the year. It is one of the best destinations to be explored during summers. It is popularly known for lush green forests, picturesque views and adventurous trails. It is close to Delhi and is probably one of the best tourist destinations in the country.

The Glittery Waterfalls: Pelling

Again; Pelling is one of the best and most recommended, surreal places to visit during summers, especially for the ones who admire glittery waterfalls. This less popular northern town surprises the tourists with its glittery waterfalls, lakes, monasteries and remainders of erstwhile rulers.

Cherrapunji: For the love of Rain

Cherrapunji is probably the wettest place on the mother earth for obvious reasons. It is also a unique place to be explored in summers. It is always covered by clouds and mists, and it also receives a lot of rain. For monsoon lovers, it is one of the highly recommended places to visit during summers. The place is home to numerous waterfalls, streams and cold water springs.

Chandoli National Park: World Heritage Site

Chandoli National park has been listed under World Heritage Sites by UNESCO. Bengal tigers, sloth bears, leopards are some of the animals to be spotted here. Along with this, the park is also known to be famous for historic landmarks, like; Prachitgad and Bhairavgad.