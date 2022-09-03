A thriller beyond the border, Shimato’s premiere witnessed a star studded eve

Friday was a gala affair as director Suman Maitra’s crime thriller ‘Shimato’ premiered in the presence of its star studded cast.

‘Shimato’ witnesses a dark realism along the borders through the lens of the Intelligence Bureau team whose lives become inescapably intertwined while they strive for a mission.

The premiere was a host to the ensemble cast which includes Paayel Sarkar, Shaheb Bhattacherjee, Rano Joy and Mainak Banerjee. Actress Paayel Sarkar had all eyes on her as she styled a Sandip Jaiswal designed yellow saree and paired it with a red elegant blouse. “I am very positive and hopeful about the film, standing on this socio political situation Shimanto is a very important film to talk about. Being a responsible citizen we must be aware of what is happening around us,” said the actress.

Actor Shaheb Bhattacherjee who carried a gentleman look stunning a powder blue suit, said, “I believe last two years brought a great change in human psychology and people are now appreciating national and international contents. They have developed a maturity towards film contents. We got positive reviews from the trailer. So people have an idea of the content and hope they’ll come another step forward and watch the film.”

Director Sumon Maitra tried to knit a tale beyond the borders. “Border is just a barrier, humanity is supreme. This film unites people beyond the borders,” said the director.

Shimanto released on the theatres on August 2.