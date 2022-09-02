Three days India International Footwear Fair to conclude Saturday

The sixth edition of India International Footwear Fair, a premier specialized B2B event at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi began on 1 September which will continue till Saturday, 3 September.

While inaugurating the fair, Vijay Sampla, Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Government of India assured “all possible support to the labor extensive Indian footwear industry”.

The event is being organized in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Footwear Industries (CIFI). The supporting organizations are Council of Leather Exports (CLE), Indian Footwear Components Manufacturers’ Association (IFCOMA), Central Leather Research Institution (CLRI), Indian Shoe Federation (ISF) and Indian Finished Leather Manufacturers’ Association (IFLMEA).

The footwear sector in India has a huge potential for achieving significant growth in the coming years, both in the domestic market and on the export front.

Present on the occasion were Vibhu Nayar, IAS, Executive Director, ITPO, Raj Kumar Gupta, President CIFI and others.

To mark the occasion the Chief Guest was felicitated with a momento. After the inauguration, the Minister took a round of the exhibition and evinced a keen interest a wide range of footwear products, machinery, chemical and accessories.

Speaking on the occasion, Vibhu Nayar, ED, ITPO indicated that the next edition of the fair would be organized with higher participation in an area of 8000 sq.mtrs. This fair will become one of the largest in this segment. Elaborating the salient features of the fair he informed that in this edition, as many as 152 leading companies have participated in an area of 4500 sq.mtrs.

R.K. Gupta, President CIFI informed that at present India is producing 230 crores pairs of shoes. He assured that by 2030 the India will enhance its production three times.

The fair is open to business visitors from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm daily.