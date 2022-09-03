Threats to Moosewala’s father: Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, on Saturday, lambasted the Bhagwant Mann Government for its “utter failure” in handling open threats to the life of the family of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, who was murdered on 29 May.

The senior Congress leader said it was strange and disheartening to know that Balkaur Singh Sidhu, father of Moosewala, received an email from the gangsters who threatened him with dire consequences if he continued to seek justice for his murdered son.

Threats to Moosewala’s father

“It is apparent these criminals have no fear of law of the land, that’s why they are not hesitant to directly threaten Balkaur Singh Sidhu with dire consequences but even warn him to stop seeking justice for his son, otherwise he would also meet the same fate as his son, in fact, rather more cruel and worse,” he added.

He further said, “It appears that the big claims made by both Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Punjab Police officials that they have been able to put an end on the widespread fear of the gangsters from Punjab were nothing but completely hollow.”

Threats to Moosewala’s father point to gangsters’ clout in Punjab, says Bajwa

Bajwa pointed out that it had been more than three months since the killing of Moosewala took place, but the ransom calls from the gangsters continued to pour in from parts of India and outside.