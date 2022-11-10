Zoom to add video call feature in Tesla vehicles

Popular video conference solution ‘Zoom’ is working with Global EV company Tesla, to bring zoom conferencing features into Tesla’s new EVs. Tesla is owned by Elon Musk, who recently acquired Twitter

Nitasha Walia, Zoom’s group product manager said during the company’s ‘2022 Zoomtopia’ event that video conferencing “will come standard on all new Tesla models soon”.

“You’ve been zooming from your home, your office, your phone and even your TV. We’re going to make it even easier for you to zoom from anywhere,” she said during the event.

Soon Zoom will add some additional features like Zoom Mail and Calendar Clients, with these add-on users no longer needing to leave the Zoom platform to access their email and calendar.

Popular email and calendar services will be immediately linked into Zoom, allowing the permission for users to access their communications and appointments more quickly and collaborate more effectively.

“Zoom Mail and Calendar Clients and Zoom Mail and Calendar Services will be available in beta to only US and Canada upon launch,” said the company.

By next year, Zoom Virtual Agent and Zoom Spots, a persistent video-enabled place built within the Zoom platform, will be available to stir up conversations and keep team members connected.

Similarly, Zoom Virtual Agent will be able to be used both as a standalone chatbot and as a fully integrated part of Zoom Contact Center.