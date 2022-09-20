YouTube bringing new video page on mobile, web

YouTube, a Google-owned streaming service, is introducing a new video page that modifies a number of features and, most significantly, unifies the design across Android, iOS, and the web.

According to 9To5Google, the utilisation of pill-shaped buttons for important parts is the redesign’s standout feature. For instance, thumbs up/down and similar buttons are housed in a single container rather of having two separate buttons.

The research stated that regularly used user actions like Share, Create (Shorts), Download, and others receive the same treatment.

The carousel is now located (on mobile) behind the channel details, which are listed after the video’s title, view count, publish date, and hashtags.

This new design might also coincide with “Ambient Mode” that allows the bottom of a video to bleed into the description section and system status bar for a more immersive experience.

However, this can be optionally enabled/disabled from the overflow menu.

Another key change with this revamps places the top comment in a more prominent container that stands out on the screen. This technique might ultimately prove successful in getting people to engage more.

Things are slightly different on the desktop, with the video description getting the visual call out, something that Creators should benefit from, as per the report.

This update has been slowly rolling out for more users in recent weeks but is not yet widely rolled out.

(inputs from IANS)