YouTube adds Primetime Channels feature to stream movies & TV shows

Primetime Channels, a newly launched feature on YouTube, let users to watch their preferred TV episodes, movies, and sports events from the streaming providers right on the application.

The company said in a blog post that the US has begun to roll out the beta version of “Primetime Channels.”

Youtube users can purchase more than 30 channels.

“Primetime Channels adds even more content that you just can’t miss to our collection of thousands of movies and shows available for rent or purchase, or for free,” the company said.

After signing up, the YouTube experience will include content from the ‘Primetime Channels’.

For more exploration, the feature’s homepages will display shows and movies with curated trailers, behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews.

Additionally, YouTube recommendations will now include feature shows from ‘Primetime Channels’, providing the users with a customised selection of content that matches all of their interests.

“We’ll continue working with our partners to bring even more content options to Primetime Channels, build new unique features that only YouTube can deliver and expand to our international users,” the company said.