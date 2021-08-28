Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G flagship

Among other things, Xiaomi’s Mi 11X 5G has the maximum processing power in this price segment. It boasts of a powerful Snapdragon 870 SoC, and you get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage to go with it. The display on this phone is one of the finest around, and it’s not just sharp but ranks high on colour accuracy, too. You get a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ compliance and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. It is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and so is its glass back. The phone’s high processing power and excellent display make for a great gaming experience.

It scores high marks for style, too, with an impressive design and slimness (it’s less than 8 mm thick). The camera department consists of a 48 MP primary camera along with an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter and a 5 MP macro camera. You also get a 20 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Its 4,520 mAh battery can comfortably last over a day of moderate use, and the bundled 33 W fast charger promises to charge the phone fully in well under an hour. The Mi 11X 5G runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top.