Satya Nadella led MIrcrosoft, has released a trial version of Windows 11 that includes an update for “Phone Link,” which will let users to connect directly to their Android phone from their Windows system with the use of mobile hotspot.

Windows Central has stated that Microsoft is now putting out a Windows 11 preview build that is only accessible to Insiders of the company on its Dev Channel, according to Android Authority.

The build version of this preview has some fixes and enhancements. Additionally, it will include an upgrade to Microsoft’s Phone Link software.

With this update, users will be able to directly connect Windows 11 to their phone’s mobile hotspot by using the Windows Wi-Fi panel.

The new feature works similarly to how macOS can easily connect with an iPhone hotspot, it added.

However, the new Phone Link feature is currently only available for Samsung handsets running One UI 4.1.1 and higher.

Microsoft may later decide to provide compatibility for additional devices, like the Surface Duo, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Microsoft recently started rolling out Android 12L to the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2, to build stronger connections between Windows 11 PC and the Duo devices.

(inputs from IANS)