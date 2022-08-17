WhatsApp native app available for Windows

Meta owned social networking platform, WhatsApp claimed that it is delivering another native Windows application that gets rid of the the outdated web-based backend, in order to run natively on Windows.

As per GSM Arena, WhatsApp users can connect a PC to continue making and receiving calls and sending messages without needing to have their smartphone nearby. This is achieved by involving WhatsApp Web in a browser WhatsApp desktop app.

The native software will perform better, use less assets, and launch quicker than the first, notwithstanding the way that it will not really seem any different on the surface. At the point when your smartphone is disconnected, you can proceed with conversation from your keybard thanks to these applications.

A local MacOS software from WhatsApp will likewise be delivered, however, it is still in progress. The WhatsApp MacOS software is presently in closed in beta testing and will be delivered as a MacOS “Universal app,” which means it will be built on the WhatsApp iPhone app and run natively on Apple silicon laptops.

The new WhatsApp pc application’s initial beta is far quicker than the current one, as revealed by 9to5Mac.

You must connect the new WhatsApp desktop software to a smartphone account that is connected to a phone number regardless of the platform you use to access it. Once your devices are connected, you can use end-to-end encryption to send and receive messages, make WhatsApp calls, and more.

Up to four linked devices can be utilised when your phone is offline, but after 14 days have passed since your last usage of your phone, linked devices will be automatically logged out, as per GSM Arena.

(inputs from ANI)