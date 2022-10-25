WhatsApp down in many majory Indian Cities

Meta owned social networking platform WhatsApp is reportedly down. Many users have tweeted that they are not able to see blue tick or send and recieve any message on WhatsApp.

This is not the first time that popular messaging plaftorm is facing outage. Previously similar outage incidents were observed by multiple Meta owned platforms.

A popular website, ‘Downdetactor’ which tracks websites outages from across the globe has detailed a massive hike of over 11,000 reports about ‘WhatsApp Being Down’ in less than 30 minutes.

In India, the affected cities include Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Lucknow, but users from the US, Germany, South Africa, Bahrain, Bangladesh and several other countries also complained on the platform that the service is currently creating a disturbance and not working smoothly.