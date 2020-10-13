Vodafone Idea Ltd. and IBM have signed a data deal to improve open source at scale across the enterprise by implementing the big data platform on open source Hadoop framework.

As VIL strategic technology partner, IBM is heading the end-to-end implementation and management of the company.

By partnering on this implementation, IBM is helping VIL transform the way data is optimised and delivered to partners, employees and internal systems. Fragmented, siloed data can now be streamlined for seamless data availability, the tech giant said.

IBM is responsible for program management, infrastructure services, consulting, system integration, application operations, and maintenance support. In addition to this, it is also helping in enhancing network security.

IBM further said that VIL will also be able to combine insights from the Big Data Platform and better leverage cloud native technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance revenues, reduce costs and elevate customer experiences.

“The modernised and future-ready data platform is helping VIL get daily actionable insights to make strategic and operational level decisions effectively,” Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India/South Asia, said in a statement.

“IBM and VIL team worked together in challenging times of COVID-19 lockdown to seamlessly execute a complex and enterprise-wide deployment remotely,” he said.

Currently, insights derived from the data are leveraged for management dashboards, campaign management, network analytics, usage traffic analysis, product analysis, amongst others.

Vodafone Idea said that the deployment will help millions of its customers with customised and faster service launches.

“Along with IBM we have implemented many first-of-kind projects and the big data and analytics engagement is one such initiative,” said Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited.

“The open source approach has helped us in modernising infrastructure and network experience, helping our people and partners in quicker business decision making.”

Last week, IBM said that it will separate its managed infrastructure services unit of its global technology services division into a new public company, which is currently codenamed as “NewCo”.