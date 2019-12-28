Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has revealed that its S1 Pro smartphone will be launched on January 4, 2020. The company confirmed the info on its twitter handle as it updated the banner of its account on the social networking website.

As per the reports, the device will be exclusively available on Amazon. However, its price is yet to be confirmed.

S1 Pro was previously launched in The Philippines and comes with a waterdrop notch and diamond-shape quad cameras. It is likely to feature 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with support for Full-HD+ resolution.

The phone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, which will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Speaking of the cameras, it may sport a 48MP+8MP+two 2MP sensors in the quad camera set-up arranged in a diamond shape. On the front, there will be a 32MP front camera.

The smartphone will run on a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, dual-SIM support, and USB Type-C port.

(With input from agencies)