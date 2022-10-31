In order to produce certified good quality Android and Google TVs in India, top global technology brand Skyworth and electronics producer Veira Group announced their alliance on Monday.

Through this partnership, Skyworth will help Veira build the highest-quality and affordable TVs in India using its technological solution for Android and Google TVs.

Veira will receive all technology breakthroughs and cost-saving strategies for Android TVs from Skyworth Group. A cooperation of this size will deliver competitive and cutting-edge technology solutions to India’s booming TV market.

The Veira Group recently made an investment of Rs 200 crore in its new manufacturing facility.

According to the corporation, its new manufacturing facility can create four million TVs in addition to other products including refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines.