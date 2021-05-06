Former US President, Donald Trump slammed the independent Oversight Board saying the decision was a “total disgrace,” and Big Tech companies “must pay a political price.”

Trump’s referring to the ban from Facebook and Instagram that has been upheld by Facebook’s Oversight Board.

Trump slammed Facebook, Google and Twitter and called them “corrupt”, saying these social media companies “must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process.”

“What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country,” Trump said in a statement posted to his new communications platform on his website.

“Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before.”

The former president was banned from both sites in January following the Capitol Hill riots.

The Oversight Board said the initial decision to permanently suspend Mr Trump was “indeterminate and standardless”, and that the correct response should be “consistent with the rules that are applied to other users of its platform”.

But it criticised the indefinite nature of the ban as beyond the scope of Facebook’s normal penalties.

It has ordered Facebook to review the decision and “justify a proportionate response” that is applied to everyone, including ordinary users.

Facebook must respond within six months, it said.