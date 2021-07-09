Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey-led digital payments services company Square is going to make a hardware wallet for bitcoin, the firm’s hardware lead, Jesse Dorogusker, announced on Thursday.

“We have decided to build a hardware wallet and service to make bitcoin custody more mainstream. We’ll continue to ask and answer questions in the open. This community’s response to our thread about this project has been awesome – encouraging, generous, collaborative, & inspiring,” Dorogusker said in a tweet.

Dorsey, in its reply, tweeted, “We’re doing it #Bitcoin.”

Dorsey has always been open about his interest in cryptocurrency. Even his Twitter bio says, “#bitcoin”. During his appearance before Congress he even said that he’d be working on Bitcoin if he wasn’t engaged with Square and Twitter. Dorsey envisions ample opportunity for digital currency to bring about a sea change in the world.

Speaking about the hardware wallet, Dorsey last week in his tweets had said that it would be built entirely in the open, from software to hardware design, and in collaboration with the community.

The hardware wallet is not going to be Square’s first cryptocurrency-focused product.