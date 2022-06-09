Spy Shots Reveal a Lot about the all new 2022 Maruti Brezza

The new facelift version of the compact SUV, the upcoming 2022 Maruti Brezza has been spied upon yet again. The car is scheduled for launch at the end of July 2022. During its TVC shoot in Gurugram recently, the car was spotted undisguised . Spy shots of the vehicle have been doing rounds on the internet for quite a while now. The latest images fully reveal the exterior design of the vehicle.

Specifications

The 2022 Brezza will ditch the ‘Vitara’ badge and shall be referred to as simply ‘Maruti Breeze. In phrases seems to be, it will get a revised exterior styling which makes it look agile and aggressive. A brand new grille, recent bumpers, new 16-inch twin tone alloy wheels, redesigned headlamps, and tail-lights, all work collectively to make the compact SUV look recent.

In phrases of options, 2022 Brezza shall be getting a floating touchscreen infotainment system, newest gen telematics, and cellphone connectivity apps. Some of its elements are anticipated to be shared with 2022 iterations of Baleno and Ertiga.

Maruti is, however, expected to use stronger steel for the body and underpinnings, which will up the safety quotient of the new Brezza, just as they did with the new Baleno. The 2022 Brezza will finally be getting the coveted sunroof, making it the first Maruti model in India to have the feature. Earlier spy shots have revealed that the 2022 Brezza will also see a completely new design with major sheet metal changes.

Safety, again, will be an area where the new Brezza will see a big step up. The Vitara Brezza currently has a 4-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Like the Baleno, the Brezza will also come fitted with six airbags, with automatic variants also likely to get a hill-hold feature. This, of course, is the right timing as the government recently confirmed that all new cars will soon require to be equipped with six airbags as standard.

Under the hood of the 2022 Maruti Brezza will be the same new 1.5-liter four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that performs duties on the recently launched new XL6 and Ertiga. The new engine puts out 103 PS of max power and 136.8 Nm torque, 2 PS and 1.2 Nm less than the outgoing version. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with a new 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission which replaces the 4-speed AT.

Expected price

Pricing for the current-gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza starts from Rs.7.84 lakh, but considering all the changes as well as the addition of new features, the new Brezza could be priced from around Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.