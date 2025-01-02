Spirit of India

As the auspicious time of Amrita Kumbha approaches, the atmosphere is charged with a profound spiritual resonance, calling upon Hindu devotees to fulfil their sacred obligation by attending the grand festival at Allahabad. Monks, yogis and sadhus from different branches and distant lands converge at this holy site, embodying the essence of eternal journeys and renunciation. This gathering represents the pinnacle of asceticism, where the virtues of devotion and self-discipline culminate in a collective celebration of faith and spirituality.

While it remains uncertain whether the concepts of Kumbha and Kafka are directly related, Kafka’s profound insights resonate with the emergence of an age characterized by scepticism and the dubious generosity often associated with ‘empire.’ This era casts doubt on our understanding, as a superficial culture ascends to prominence, shaping public perception and influencing minds. The interplay between these themes highlights a critical examination of knowledge in a world where appearances can be deceiving, prompting deeper reflection on the nature of truth and cultural influence.

Kumbha Mela, however, serves as a profound reminder that the Indian narrative transcends a mere transition from tradition to modernity; it embodies a harmonious coexistence of both realms, illustrating the concept of ‘modernity of tradition’ that emphasizes deeper enlightenment. This grand festival not only impacts Indian society but also captivates the global audience, a means to inculcate soft power. Thus, over and above the clamour and clatter of crowd, the saintly voice and laconic verbalization of hymns create a mystic atmosphere often perceived as a miracle encapsulated in the phrase “thy name is India.” The event fosters an environment where devotional chants and meditation intertwine with a polemical worldview, showcasing how spiritual practices can thrive alongside contemporary societal dynamics.

Thus, Kumbha Mela stands as a testament to India’s rich cultural tapestry, reflecting its ability to integrate age-old traditions with modern sensibilities. In contemporary India, the hiatus between spiritual values and material pursuits is increasingly evident. As Indians navigate a post-secular society, it becomes crucial to remember that beneath every action lies an inner grace that can only be cultivated through unity with the divine. This perspective challenges the notion of a fully transformed society dominated by material hedonism, especially in light of historical disputes between Hinduism and Charvaka materialism. Entering the new millennium, we observe a modernity shaped by neoliberal policies that often neglect the needs of impoverished population. The prevailing attitude suggests that as welfare diminishes, marginalized groups turn to culture for guidance and self-restraint.

This cultural engagement offers a “satisfying aura” amidst the stark realities of socio-economic despair, highlighting how spirituality can provide solace and direction in an increasingly materialistic world. Trapped in the monochrome realm of everyday necessities, humanity is reduced to mere existence, driven solely by the primal urge to sustain life. Weary of the mundane grind, men and women seek to transcend individual existence by merging with the vibrant tapestry of community life, thereby discovering inner joy through shared experience and emotional connections. We should remember that society and festivals are the two pillars of civilization.

Festivals were probably born along with the formation of society. Thus, when humans become weary and melancholic due to the monotony of routine life, festivals bring a spark that infuses emotions and enthusiasm into the veins of society, revitalizing and rekindling it. Of course, a festival is not just meant for individual enjoyment, but for the community and the foundation of a festival is unity and liberation. Therefore, the importance of festivals in our social life is immense and profound indeed. Based on the two main categories of festivals (religious and secular), we can classify the ‘Kumbha-Mela’ as a religious festival of ‘Hindus’. Now we may clarify the term ‘Mela’. The word ‘Mela’, originates from the Sanskrit ‘Mel’, which means ‘to meet’ or ‘to gather’.

The literal meaning of ‘Mel’ is union or convergence. And ‘Mela’ (fair/festival) is a larger convergence ground for human society. In that sense, we can also consider a fair as a festival, especially the great ‘Kumbha Mela’. The ‘Kumbha-Mela’ to be held in January-February 2025, one of the most incredible and iconic Indian events, is around the corner, and will be a spectacular event. Now let us dive into the details of the ‘KumbhaMela’ by focusing on its origin, Hindu mythological background and historical context. Kumbha Mela is a massive Hindu pilgrimage festival that takes place every 12 years in four different locations ~ Hardwar, Allahabad, Nasik and Ujjain.

It is a celebration of spiritual awakening, self-reflection, and communal harmony. It has its roots in Hindu mythology, specifically in the story of ‘Samudra Manthana’, or the great churning of the Ocean. According to Amrit Manthan from “Vishnu Purana”, the gods and demons collaborated to churn the ocean to produce the nectar of immortality, Amrita. As the churning progressed, the divine nectar emerged and it was kept in a sacred pot (Kumbha). It symbolizes the origin of the Amrit Kumbh and its importance in the Mahakumbh festival that commemorates the event when drops of Amrita fell on the earth. Similarly, Bhagavata Purana (Skanda 8, chapter 7) contains a verse that tells us gods churned the Mandara mountain to agitate the ocean and retrieve the elixir of immortality and placed the divine Amrita in sacred vessels.

It highlights the cosmic significance of Amrita and its connection to Kumbh. Another verse of Matsya Purana (47.220) tells us that a person who takes a holy dip during the auspicious Kumbh Parva is liberated from all sins and attains a divine abode (Swarga Loka). The Kumbha Mela is believed to have originated in the 7th Century CE, with the first recorded mention of the festival found in the accounts of the Chinese traveler Hieun Tsiang who said that Harsha, the king of northern India distributed to the monks and pilgrims at the Kumbha Mela held in AD 644 the entire wealth of his royal treasury. Now, let’s turn to some of the rituals of the Kumbha Mela. The Kumbha is a celebration of spiritual growth, self-purification, and the pursuit of enlightenment.

Some of the significant rituals and events during the Kumbha include: a) Shahi Snan (Royal Bath) ~ a grand procession of ‘sadhus’ and devotees taking a holy dip in the sacred river; b) Ganga Arti ~ a spectacular ceremony where thousands of ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) are lit and offered to the Ganges river; c) Yoga and Meditation ~ Mass yoga and meditation sessions are organized, promoting spiritual growth and inner peace, and d) Cultural programmes that encapsulate traditional music, dance and theatre performances showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage. The Kumbha Mela is a massive event that requires extensive infrastructure to support the millions of pilgrims who have already started to pack their bags. The Union and state Indian governments, local municipal authorities, and many NGOs work together to facilitate accommodation (temporary camps and ‘ashrams’ are set up to provide shelter for pilgrims), transportation (special transportation arrangements are made to facilitate the movement of pilgrims), Sanitation and hygiene (extensive sanitation and hygiene arrangements are provided) and medical facilities.

The Kumbha Mela is a peaceful event, but the sheer scale of the gathering requires extensive security arrangements. The government and local authorities work together for security, crowd management and intelligence-gathering to identify threats. Drones are deployed to monitor the crowds. The Kumbha Mela is a complex event that poses humongous challenges. Besides, ensuring the security of pilgrims, preventing stampedes and other accidents is a major challenge. But it is noteworthy that despite these challenges, the Kumbha Mela offers a unique opportunity for spiritual growth, self-realization and communal harmony. The festival showcases India’s rich cultural heritage and promotes national integration and unity. The impact of the Kumbha is farreaching in terms of social, economic, and cultural aspects.

If festivals of India become extinct, then the cultures associated with those festivals will also gradually disappear. Folk artists are able to express and sustain their existence through these fairs. In fact, such festivals and fairs can become a powerful panacea against the fast-spreading virus of separatism, communalism, and the scourge of terrorism. They give birth to unity through mutual understanding, tolerance, and exchange. Each of these fairs and festivals attract large numbers of people from various sections of society. As a result, they become ideal places for promoting health, environment, peace, and unity. But in this era of declining values, festivals and fairs are also undergoing distortion, often suddenly. While they promote social unity, their distortion can have counterproductive effects on society.

Therefore, the onus lies on every sensible and responsible person in society to take an active interest in preventing the distortion of festivals for the benefit of society. In fine, it may be concluded that the role of festivals and fairs in society is undeniable. They play an effective role in protecting society, carrying cultural heritage from time to time, and uniting people. Thus, society and festivals have become inseparable entities. A society without festivals and fairs is a dead society, a society without a future.

The writers are, respectively, Professor and Head, Department of Political Science, Sidho-Kanho-Birsha University, West Bengal and Associate Professor (Retd.), Chandernagore Govt. College.)