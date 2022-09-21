Sony unveils new noise cancelling headphone in India

On Wednesday, Sony India launched a new headphones with noise cancellation support, WH-1000XM5, that comes with the Integrated Processor V1 for Indian consumers.

With the help of the Integrated Processor V1, the company said the new headphones fully unlock the potential of Sony’s HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, while the specially designed 30mm driver unit enhances noise cancelling.

“This new model brings a whole new immersive, distraction-free sound experience to its users and thanks to the implementation of new technologies, they elevate the already industry-leading noise cancelling and audio quality on the WH-1000XM5, to a whole new level,” the company said in a statement.

The specially designed 30mm driver unit with a light and rigid dome uses carbon fibre composite material that improves high frequency sensitivity for more natural sound quality. These new headphones are 360 Reality Audio Certified that allow you to enjoy a custom immersive music experience with personalisation.

The WH-1000XM5 has a battery life of 30 hours, so users can enjoy excellent music even on lengthy journeys. If they are in a hurry, they can now charge for an amazing three hours in just three minutes thanks to USB Power Delivery (PD).

Users may simply take their headphones wherever they go thanks to the convenient foldable carrying case that comes with it and can be made thinner for easier storage. It is compatible with Google’s new Fast Pair feature, which makes it simple to pair with Android devices.

The new headphones, which cost Rs 34,990, go on sale on October 8 in black and silver.

(Inputs from IANS)