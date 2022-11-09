Sony to bring 6 Xperia smartphone models in 2023

According to reports, the Japanese multinational company Sony plans to release six Xperia smartphones in 2023, some of which may have Snapdragon CPUs.

The Japanese tech giant is developing at least five new phones for release in 2019, according to Android Central.

Three of the four models will be high-end smartphones, and one will be a budget model.

According to the rumour, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is claimed to power the flagship models and is scheduled to be presented at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit 2022 next week.

The Xperia 5 V, Xperia 1 V, Xperia PRO-II, Xperia 10 V, and Xperia ACE IV are the devices included.

According to rumours, the model with the most affordable Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor will be the Xperia ACE IV.

For fans of Android, this smartphone might be a better option than the iPhone mini, according to PhoneArena. According to the source, there are two versions of the device accessible, one aimed at the Japanese market and the other possibly for other markets as well.

According to another source, at least one of the Xperia smartphones might use an in-display fingerprint sensor instead of a side-mounted one.

In earlier Xperia models, the power button doubled both a fingerprint sensor and a power button.

Overall, Sony is preparing its new product lineup for 2023 to compete with less expensive Android alternatives in addition to producing the greatest flagship phone, according to Android Central.